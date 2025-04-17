Kazakhstan Accelerates Renewable Energy Transition with Nine Projects

ASTANA — This year, Kazakhstan plans to launch nine renewable energy facilities with a combined installed capacity of 455.5 megawatts (MW). One of these projects, a wind power plant with a capacity of 50 megawatts (MW), was commissioned in February in the Karagandy Region.

Deputy Energy Minister Sungat Yessimkhanov announced during an April 16 briefing at the Central Communications Service that Kazakhstan continues to advance the development of renewable energy sources as part of its long-term strategy to transition toward a more sustainable and environmentally friendly energy sector. The national objective is to increase the share of renewable energy in the total electricity generation mix to 15% by 2030.

According to him, as of the end of 2024, the share of renewable energy sources reached 7%. In total, 153 renewable energy facilities generated 7.58 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity last year, accounting for 6.43% of Kazakhstan’s total electricity output. In 2024, Kazakhstan commissioned eight renewable energy facilities worth 163.35 megawatts (MW).

Kazakhstan is also focusing on expanding gas-based power generation to ensure energy security and maneuverability.

“Among the key projects nearing completion are the Kyzylorda thermal power plant with a capacity of 240 megawatts (MW) and the Turkistan power station with an expected capacity of up to 1,000 megawatts (MW). Additionally, two power stations in Almaty are being converted to gas, with a combined installed capacity of approximately 1,100 megawatts (MW),” Yessimkhanov said.