Explore, Listen, Enjoy: Best Events for Your Weekend

ASTANA – Spend your evenings with meaning: art, music, theater – everything for your mood and new emotions. The Astana Times has curated a guide to events and activities to make your weekend truly special.

Astana

“Artist of His Time” exhibition on April 11 – June 11

An exhibition celebrating the 90th anniversary of Mikhail Antonyuk, one of Kazakhstan’s famous artists. It highlights the artist’s lifelong contribution to national culture and his influence on generations. The collection features paintings, mosaics, and stained glass works created in the Kazakh ornamental tradition, reflecting a deep connection to the folk heritage and the spirit of the Kazakh people.

Antonyuk’s work is renowned for its vivid colors, rhythmic patterns, and festive compositions, offering a vibrant experience of national art and history.

Venue: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54, Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Gauhartas” musical on April 19-20

“Gauhartas” is a captivating musical drama set in the heart of the Kazakh steppe, exploring family, love, and conflict. With a rich storyline spanning decades, it weaves together contrasting personalities, passionate relationships, and unforgettable music. Experience the magic of the musical — where love and drama collide in a beautifully staged production.

Venue: Musical Theater of Young Spectators; 47B, Zhakyp Omarov Street. Tickets are available here.

Pajama morning dance party on April 20

Why dress up when you can celebrate in your pajamas? Tangy Club invites you to a cozy birthday party with music, laughter, and free coffee for everyone in pajamas.

Venue: Master Coffee; 10, Respublika Street.

Sham Auen classical music concerts by candlelight on April 20

Experience an enchanting evening with a new program featuring masterpieces from the “Bridgerton” series. This evening promises exquisite musical moments as beloved hits are elegantly reimagined in classical arrangements, all under the soft glow of candlelight. Immerse yourself in a relaxed and romantic atmosphere where every note evokes a sense of nostalgia and passion.

Venue: Red Hall; 53, Kabanbay Batyr Street. Tickets are available here.

Football match on April 20

Catch the excitement of Kazakhstan’s First League as two strong teams, Zhenis and Elimay, face off at the capital’s main stadium. Great atmosphere, emotional fans, and live football energy.

Venue: Astana Arena; 48, Turan Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“Music Without Borders” concert on April 20

An emotional evening featuring Duet Mistral, who performed a mix of classical pieces, jazz standards, and ethnic melodies from around the world – a beautiful fusion of cultures and sounds.

Venue: Philharmonic Chamber Hall; 69, Abay Street. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

“Carmen” ballet on April 19

Bold, fiery ballet adaptation of Bizet’s famous opera tells the story of Carmen, strong, free-spirited woman whose passion leads to tragedy. Dynamic choreography, powerful emotions, and unforgettable music create a striking stage experience.

Venue: Zhambyl Philharmonic Hall; 35, Kaldayakov Street. Tickets are available here.

“The Elixir of Love” opera on April 19-20

A classic opera buffa filled with humor, clever twists, and charming love stories. Follow Nemorino as he wins his beloved’s heart with the help of a so-called love potion.

Venue: Kazakh National Opera and Ballet Theater named after Abai; 110, Kabanbay Batyr Street. Tickets are available here.

Sham Auen: music from Hayao Miyazaki films on April 20

Magical night dedicated to Studio Ghibli’s soundtracks – live performances of songs from “Spirited Away,” “Princess Mononoke,” “Howl’s Moving Castle,” and more. Perfect for anime fans and lovers of beautiful orchestral music.

Venue: Aubakirova Art Space; 140, Karasay Batyr Street. Tickets are available here.