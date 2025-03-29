Caffeine, Beats, and No Hangovers: Morning Dance Parties Are Booming in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – At 11.30 a.m. on Saturday, a local coffee shop in Astana is brimming beautifully with sunlight. Baristas work at breakneck speed, pulling espresso shots, while the DJ drops a pulsing beat. Dozens of people start filling the space. Not for a brunch, but a morning coffee party, the latest movement reshaping how people unwind, and recharge – all without a drop of alcohol and all of the usual accouterments of nightlife.

The concept of these morning parties is simple. People arrive at the venue at their energy peak, dance to rhythmic beats for a couple of hours, sip coffee, meet new people, network, and leave the party even more energized—not exhausted. No additional fee is charged.

Tangy Club reshapes the social scene in Astana

Rakhat Nurtazin, 31, an architect by bachelor and DJ and creator by soul, came up with the idea to create the Tangy Club (morning club in Kazakh) because of a personal challenge. While there were preparations before, Tangy Club emerged as a concept in 2024.

“After surgery, I could no longer play nighttime sets, but my passion for creating atmosphere, bringing people together, and sharing music never faded. That’s when I thought—what if we moved the party concept to the morning? And so, Tangy Club was born—a place where people can enjoy quality music, great coffee, and good company without sacrificing their health or productivity,” Nurtazin told The Astana Times.

While the trend of morning coffee parties has existed for a while, with those Daybreaker events in New York in 2013, or Morning Gloryville in the United Kingdom in 2013, only now has it begun to reach Kazakhstan’s public.

“We live in an era where the value of nightlife is being redefined for many. People still want to have fun, but not at the cost of their well-being. Across the world, we’re seeing a growing trend toward mindful entertainment—where socializing and emotions aren’t tied to alcohol or sleepless nights,” said Nurtazin.

He said Tangy Club, which moves from place to place, is part of this shift—an alternative to the traditional, yet increasingly outdated, format.

Trading morning ‘me time’ for socializing

While for many, mornings are a ‘me time,’ and a time of quietness, routine, and slow awakening, people seem to be increasingly willing to opt for morning socializing.

“Because people need energy, and they want to start their mornings with something inspiring. Coffee and music are already rituals in themselves, but when shared with like-minded people, they become a unique experience. Plus, morning gatherings at Tangy Club don’t require much effort—you simply arrive, soak in the atmosphere, recharge, and step into your day feeling refreshed, not overwhelmed,” Nurtazin explained.

Morning dance parties will particularly cater to disciplined early birds and parents with strict sleep schedules.

DJ’s role

When asked whether a DJ’s role changes depending on the time of day, Nurtazin said that playing in the morning is a completely different story.'”

“Here, the DJ becomes a guide, helping people ease into the day, and awaken their bodies and minds. Morning music shouldn’t overwhelm—it should inspire, serving as a natural extension of the waking-up ritual,” he explained.

A DJ should be able to tune into the mood of his or her audience.

“Some come just to enjoy a coffee and listen, while others want to move gently and feel the rhythm. That’s why the morning format requires more attention to detail—the atmosphere, melody, tempo, and how the sound interacts with the space and people’s emotions,” said Nurtazin.

And emotions are key here. “I want to convey a sense of lightness, inner balance, and anticipation for a great day ahead. This is music that energizes without rushing. It’s like sunlight slowly filling the room, like the first sip of aromatic coffee. I want people to leave our events with a smile, feeling that their day has started beautifully and with purpose,” he said.

Promoting healthy lifestyle

“Astana is a city that never sleeps, but not everyone can keep up with its fast-paced rhythm. That’s where Tangy Club comes in. A perfect solution,” said Ruslan Kosachev, 23, one of the attendees, in a comment for this story.

“Unlike traditional nightlife, morning parties are all about a healthy lifestyle. They blend dance, giving you an energy boost for the entire day: instead of a vodka shot, an espresso shot; instead of a pint of beer, a cappuccino; instead of heavy snacks, delicious freshly baked croissants or a wholesome breakfast,” he said.

For him, such daytime parties even pump a little weekend-style play into the workweek.

“I can’t wait for more events like this,” he added. “It’s an amazing way to rethink leisure and recharge in a whole new way.”

Marketing tool and growing coffee culture

Zhazira Dyussembekova, an Astana resident who works in the coffee industry, sees this movement as a marketing tool and a way to attract a new audience. She also suggests morning coffee parties are a “natural extension” of the rapidly evolving coffee culture in Kazakhstan.

“Morning coffee parties are relatively new in Kazakhstan, but they have been popular in Europe for quite some time. So, it’s no surprise to me that coffee shops joined the trend and started organizing such events,” she told The Astana Times.

“It’s also largely a millennial-driven trend. Millennials prefer socializing during the day rather than at night. They often have structured schedules, responsibilities, and even children, which makes morning gatherings more convenient. At the same time, millennials still crave that ‘party’ atmosphere and morning coffee parties offer a refreshing alternative,” said Dyussembekova, who acknowledged she still enjoys evening socializing.

She said this type of party is here to stay, attracting more people and redefining Kazakhstan’s coffee and clubbing culture on a larger scale.

Trend or something more?

Nurtazin expects this movement to become firmly established in Kazakhstan’s social scene. He described it not just as a passing trend, but as a “natural evolution of social culture.”

“Our events have already proven that there is a dedicated audience for this format—one that is highly loyal. People come here not just for the music and coffee but for the sense of community where they feel comfortable.

The venues of the parties are always changing, but the idea stays the same – open to everyone to join. The team posts the next date and venue on their dedicated Instagram page.

The message here is likely that the future of partying and fun is not just about where we party, but also how we want to feel once the party is over.