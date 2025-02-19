Kazakhstan Reports No Restrictions on Oil Exports Via Caspian Pipeline

ASTANA – There are currently no restrictions on Kazakh oil from the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), and shipments are carried out as scheduled following a massive drone attack on CPC’s Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station on Feb. 17, reported the Kazakh Energy Ministry.

According to CPC press service, Kropotkinskaya, the largest oil pumping station in the CPC system, was hit by seven unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Feb. 17. There were no casualties. Still, the oil transport infrastructure was significantly impacted.

However, CPC workers managed to prevent an oil spill. Oil continues to flow through the Tengiz-Novorossiysk pipeline system, bypassing the damaged station. The CPC estimates that repairs could take one and a half to two months, potentially reducing oil throughput by 30%.

In 2024, over 63 million tons of oil were transported through the Kropotkinskaya station, approximately 90% of which came from Kazakhstan.

The CPC remains one of the largest energy projects in the CIS, with the Tengiz-Novorossiysk pipeline stretching 1,511 kilometers. This route transports more than two-thirds of Kazakhstan’s oil exports and crude from Russian fields, including those in the Caspian Sea.