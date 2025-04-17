Central Asia, Gulf Countries Deepen Strategic Partnership at Kuwait Meeting

ASTANA – The Kazakh delegation, headed by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu, participated in the third ministerial meeting of the Central Asia – Gulf Cooperation Council format on April 16 in Kuwait. The meeting focused on enhancing trade, investment, and innovation ties.

Nurtleu said that coordinated actions between the regions could significantly enhance trade and economic ties, create sustainable supply chains, and ensure food security, reported the ministry’s press service.

Priority sectors for collaboration included investment, the agro-industrial complex, transport infrastructure, renewable energy, climate change, geology, digitalization and innovation.

Nurtleu also underscored the strategic relevance of cooperation in the rare earth and critical raw materials industries.

“Kazakhstan possesses more than 5,000 mineral deposits with a total estimated value exceeding $46 trillion. We invite our GCC partners to participate in joint projects across the full cycle – from exploration to processing and innovative applications,” said Nurtleu.

He highlighted the importance of driving the partnership through digital technologies. He mentioned that Kazakhstan is investing in this field and has recently established an International Advisory Council on Artificial Intelligence and launched Alem.AI Center in Astana that will serve as a hub for startups, R&D, and cutting-edge tech development.

Kazakhstan expressed interest in deepening cooperation in education, sports, tourism and cultural exchange. Nurtleu proposed the creation of a unified Central Asian tourist route tailored to visitors from the Gulf countries.

“The partnership between Central Asia and the GCC is built not only on shared economic interests but also on profound historical and cultural ties. Kazakhstan stands ready to welcome your official delegations, business representatives and citizens to the Astana International Forum this May,” said Nurtleu.

The meeting served as an opportunity to discuss prospects for strengthening political dialogue, expanding economic cooperation, and promoting regional humanitarian engagement.