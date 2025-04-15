Astana to Host Central Asian Media Forum Tomorrow

By Dana Omirgazy in Central Asia on 15 April 2025

ASTANA – The Kazakh capital is set to host the second Central Asian Media Forum on April 16-17 in Astana. The media forum will bring together media leaders and experts from Azerbaijan, China, Great Britain, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Qatar, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

Over two days, the panel sessions of the media forum will discuss new growth points and cooperation between Central Asian media outlets, and  the development of global media. It will also discuss the formation of the information landscape of the future, the digital transformation of media in the era of artificial intelligence and big data, and the role of social networks in promoting the country’s image, reported the Ministry of Culture and Information.

The participants will be able to participate in master classes led by top industry professionals from organizations such as Euronews, CNN and Yandex. 

As part of the media forum, a working meeting of information ministers from Central Asian countries will also take place. Those wishing to attend the forum are required to register via the official website.  


