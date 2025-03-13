Kazakhstan’s GDP Growth Reaches 5.4% in Two Months of 2024

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s GDP grew 5.4% in January-February, as reported during a March 12 meeting of the economic bloc ministries chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

According to the Prime Minister’s press service, dynamics improved in the production of goods and services. Industrial production rose by 5.7%, while the manufacturing industry increased by 8.9%.

Key contributors included mechanical engineering (18.2%), food production (13.1%), construction materials (21.6%), metal products (20.1%), and the chemical industry (9%). Mining output increased by 4.1%.

Construction volumes reached 408.1 billion tenge (US$829.3 million), maintaining high growth rates. Trade expanded by 6%, while transport and warehousing services surged 21.3%.

Wholesale trade enterprises contributed significantly, with increases in grain, seeds, animal feed (5.8 times), pharmaceuticals (44.6%), and cars and light vehicles (38.8%). Grain transportation rose 43% to 2.4 million tons, and milled product shipments grew by 12%.

Exports of high value-added products, particularly compound feed, increased fivefold to 273,000 tons from 56,000 tons recorded in 2024. Vegetable oil exports rose 28% to 94,000 tons.