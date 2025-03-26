Kazakhstan, World Bank Forge New Partnership Strategy for 2026-2030

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin met with World Bank representatives to discuss the new Partnership Strategy for 2026-2030, ratification of the Partnership Framework Agreement (PFA), and expansion of joint projects, including major infrastructure and environmental initiatives.

Zhumangarin noted Kazakhstan’s strong appreciation for its strategic cooperation with the World Bank, highlighting the partnership’s key role in implementing structural reforms and fostering inclusive economic growth.

Under the current partnership strategy for 2020-2025, notable progress has been made, and Kazakhstan is now prepared to develop a new strategy for 2026-2030, reported the Prime Minister’s press service on March 20.

“Kazakhstan continues to focus on economic diversification, attracting investment, infrastructure development, and modernizing key industries. With an expected GDP growth of over 5.6% in 2025, joint initiatives with the World Bank will play a crucial role in achieving sustainable economic development,” he said.

During the meeting, both ongoing and future projects with the World Bank were discussed, including the construction of the Kambarata HPP-1, the modernization of roads such as the Zhezkazgan-Karagandy project, the stimulation of productive innovation and the development of science and technology, the North Aral Sea project, and support for the modernization of the energy and utilities sectors, and other projects.

Tatiana Proskuryakova, the World Bank’s Regional Director for Central Asia, highlighted that the organization is the largest international development body, working with numerous countries. She mentioned that the World Bank’s project portfolio in Kazakhstan has reached $2.5 billion and expressed confidence in the significant potential for expanding cooperation.

Proskuryakova noted that the World Bank offers various financing instruments, from investment loans to results-based programs. She emphasized the importance of sustainable development, focusing on environmental initiatives, including projects to restore the Aral Sea.

“We propose to complete the ratification process of the Framework Partnership Agreement – similar agreements are already in place with other international institutions. This will create new opportunities for the implementation of joint projects. We are open to dialogue and are ready to support Kazakhstan in achieving its strategic goals,” she said.

The World Bank remains one of Kazakhstan’s key international partners. Its expert and financial support contributes to the modernization of the economy and the implementation of strategic initiatives.

“We are grateful to the World Bank for its contribution to the development of Kazakhstan and are confident that our cooperation will become even more productive in the new strategic framework,” Zhumangarin noted.