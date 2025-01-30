Kambarata-1 to Become Central Asia’s Large Hydropower Plant

ASTANA – The officials of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Uzbekistan discussed the construction of the Kambarata-1 hydroelectric power plant (HPP) with a capacity of 1,860 megawatts at a Jan. 28 meeting in Tashkent.

Kazakh Vice Minister of Energy Sungat Yessimkhanov said the plant will become one of the largest in Central Asia and contribute to the further strengthening of good-neighborly relations between the countries of the Central Asian region.

According to the Kazakh Energy Ministry’s press service, the meeting focused on a roadmap outlining financing stages and the project’s implementation mechanism.

Currently, technical assistance from the World Bank is supporting the feasibility study. It includes the project’s assessments of the technical, economic, financial, environmental, and social components, alongside other key activities and studies for its further implementation.