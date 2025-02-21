Kazakh Airlines to Launch New Flights to Georgia and China in May

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s airline Air Astana plans to launch direct flights from Atyrau in the western part of the country to Tbilisi, Georgia, on May 27, reported the Ministry of Transport.

Flights will be operated three times a week on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday. This direction is now available from Almaty and Aktau.

Another air company, SCAT Airlines, will launch direct flights to China via the Xian – Shymkent route from May 28 on Wednesday and Saturday. Currently, direct flights to Xian are operated from Almaty and Astana by Chinese airlines.