Global Innovation Index-2024: Kazakhstan Enters Top Three of CA and Southern Asian Countries

ASTANA – Kazakhstan rose from the 81st to the 78th spot among the 133 economies featured in the World Intellectual Property Organization’s (WIPO) Global Innovation Index-2024, entering the top three of Central and Southern Asian nations (behind Iran and India).

The ranking results were announced at the Sept. 26 ceremony in Geneva, reported the Akorda press service.

The Global Innovation Index (GII) ranks world economies according to their innovation capabilities. Consisting of roughly 80 indicators, grouped into innovation inputs and outputs, the GII aims to capture the multi-dimensional facets of innovation.

Out of the 34 economies in the upper-middle income category, Kazakhstan is ranked 22nd. Out of the ten economies in Central and Southern Asia, Kazakhstan comes in third.

“Kazakhstanʼs main innovation strengths are Government’s online service (rank 8), Utility models by origin/bn PPP$ GDP (rank 10) and E-participation (rank 15),” the report reads.

For the first time, Kazakhstan will host the Regional Ceremony of Unveiling the Global Innovation Index 2024 Report for Asian countries on Oct. 4.

The Global Innovation Index is published by the World Intellectual Property Organization, a specialized agency of the United Nations. Recognizing that innovation is a key driver of economic development, the GII aims to provide an innovation ranking and rich analysis referencing around 130 economies. Over the last decade, the GII has established itself as both a leading reference on innovation and a “tool for action” for economies that incorporate the GII into their innovation agendas.