Kazakhstan Marks 90 Years of Kazakh Poet and First Anthem Co-Author Tumanbai Moldagaliyev

ASTANA – Kazakhstan celebrates 90 years of Kazakh poet Tumanbai Moldagaliyev on March 20, revered for love and nature-themed works, including Kazakhstan’s first national anthem.

Through his poetic mastery, he captured the beauty of nature, the depth of human emotions, and the spirit of the Kazakh people, leaving behind a rich musical legacy that endures to this day.

Moldagaliyev was born in 1935 in the Zharsu village of the Almaty Region.

He came to poetry in the mid-1950s while studying philology at Kazakh State University. His literary journey began in 1954 with the publication of his first poem, “To the Ukrainian Girl.” Just a few years later, in 1957, he released his debut poetry collection, “Student Notebook.”

Throughout his career, he published over 40 poetry collections. In addition to his original works, he translated the poetry of Russian and Western literary classics, as well as poets from the neighboring countries into the Kazakh language.

He was a gifted lyricist whose words gave life to some of the most beloved songs in Kazakh music. His collaborations with renowned composers such as Nurgisa Tlendiyev, Shamshi Kaldayakov, and Aset Beyseuov resulted in timeless melodies that continue to resonate with generations.

Among his most cherished works are “Birds’ Song,” “Birds Are Coming Back,” “In the Arms of Happiness,” and “Spring Calling.” It is a remarkable testament to the scope of popular songs that Moldagaliyev wrote.

Moldagaliyev also co-authored Kazakhstan’s first national anthem “Zharalgan Namystan Kaharman Halykpyz,” along with other poets, Kadyr Myrza-Ali, Zhadyra Daribaeva, and Muzafar Alimbayev. This anthem served as Kazakhstan’s official national song from 1992 until 2006 when it was replaced by “My Kazakhstan.”

Moldagaliyev passed away in 2011.