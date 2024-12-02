Kazakh Folklore Orchestra Honors Nurgisa Tlendiyev with Stirring Concert

ASTANA — The Otyrar Sazy Kazakh folklore orchestra and the State Academic Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra, named after Erkegali Rakhmadiev, shared the stage in Astana on Nov.29 to celebrate the upcoming centennial of legendary Kazakh composer Nurgisa Tlendiyev. The concert brought a fusion of Kazakh folklore and global classics to life, captivating residents and guests of the capital.

Tlendiyev, one of Kazakhstan’s most celebrated cultural figures, authored over 500 works across diverse genres. His 100th birth anniversary, officially marked on April 1, 2025, reflects his enduring legacy as a composer, conductor and dombyra virtuoso.

The concert, titled Otyrar Saz Shakyrady! (Otyrar Sazy Calls!), showcased Tlendiyev’s masterpieces, highlighting his continuing impact on Kazakh music. The audience was taken on a musical journey featuring Tlendiyev’s legendary pieces and an innovative blend of Kazakh folk instruments with international compositions, including “Vivo Per Lei,” “The Prayer” and music from “Schindler’s List.”

The orchestra was led by two distinguished conductors, Dinzukhra Tlendiyeva, the composer’s only daughter, artistic director of Otyrar Sazy and Kazakhstan’s Goodwill Ambassador, and Zhalgasbek Begendikov, an Honored Artist of Kazakhstan.

Continuing the legacy: Reviving and modernizing tradition

Founded by Tlendiyev in 1980, the Otyrar Sazy Orchestra was created to revive and preserve nearly forgotten Kazakh folk instruments. Tlendiyev’s works, often described as multi-layered and evocative, truly transport listeners to the vast Kazakh steppes, where the scent of wormwood mingles with the sound of flowing springs.

Today, his legacy is carried forward by his daughter, who followed his footsteps with remarkable talent and dedication. Introduced to music at a young age, Tlendiyeva displayed her aptitude early, performing Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 8 with an orchestra at ten. After graduating as a conductor from the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory in 2008, she became the chief conductor of Otyrar Sazy at 24.

Under her leadership, the orchestra has expanded its repertoire, integrating modern arrangements and crossover genres to engage younger audiences. Its rich sound is shaped by traditional instruments such as the dombyra, kobyz, sherter and syrnai, preserving the essence of Kazakh folklore while embracing innovation.

During the concert, Tlendiyeva introduced a unique musical genre, blending Kazakh folk melodies with foreign classical and popular works.

“This is a truly new format, where an orchestra of Kazakh folk instruments performs not only classical foreign compositions but also popular crossover music,” said Tlendiyeva, addressing the audience.

Emotional highlights of the evening

The evening had many touching moments, especially during soloist Farhat Kubiyev’s rendition of “Ak Kusym” (My White Bird), a heartfelt tribute to Tlendiyev’s wife and muse, Dariga, whose nickname inspired the song’s creation. Another emotional highlight was the performance of “Dariga, Dombyramdy Bershi Magan” (Dariga, Give Me My Dombyra), a song born of Tlendiyev’s collaboration with renowned Kazakh poet Mukagali Makatayev.

In 1975, Makatayev lived with Tlendiyev’s family for a month, creating 37 songs together. The title of this cherished piece originated spontaneously when Tlendiyev asked his wife for his dombyra, inspiring Makatayev to use the phrase as the song’s opening line. This iconic piece was performed by Ozgeris Sherikbay, a celebrated soloist and laureate of international competitions.

The concert also paid tribute to Tlendiyev’s grief following Makatayev’s passing with “Esine Meni Algaisyn” (Remember Me).

The evening culminated with Tlendiyev’s most renowned pieces, including “Alkissa” and kui tartys (virtuoso performance of a traditional musical composition) by skillful dombyra players, the powerful kui “Makhambet,” the uplifting “Sarzhailau,” “Qustar Ani” (Song of Birds) and “Oz Elim” (My own country). The finale brought the orchestra, soloists, choir and audience together in a moving tribute to Tlendiyev’s profound legacy in Kazakh music.