Kazakhstan, Expertise France Boost Cooperation in Tech, Transport, and Health

ASTANA — Kazakh-French relations continue to strengthen with the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation between the government of Kazakhstan and the French Development Agency (AFD).

Jérémie Pellet, Director General of Expertise France — the French international technical cooperation agency within the AFD Group, providing expertise for AFD projects worldwide and other international initiatives—commented on the growing partnership during a meeting with journalists on March 19 while on a visit to Astana.

“Our activities align with the strategic partnership between France and Kazakhstan, reinforced by the recent visits of our countries’ leaders—President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Kazakhstan and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s visit to France in November 2024. These high-level meetings outlined key areas of cooperation, which are now being implemented in concrete terms,” he said.

The AFD agreement between Kazakhstan and France was signed in November 2023, enabling the agency to commence operations in Kazakhstan. AFD aims to leverage its financial and technical expertise across key sectors, including health, social protection, water, sanitation, and irrigation, to strengthen public institutions. In January 2025, President Tokayev signed a law ratifying the agreement, further solidifying AFD’s operational framework in the country.

Digital transformation initiatives

Pellet highlighted that while cooperation spans multiple sectors, including healthcare and agriculture, particular emphasis is being placed on digital transformation and transport development.

“Yesterday, I signed an agreement with EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Síkela on a new project focused on digital connectivity. This initiative aims to provide internet access via satellite, particularly benefiting rural regions. Together with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Digital Development, we will work to expand and strengthen internet access for 2,000 schools located in rural areas,” he said.

However, this initiative is not limited to schools; it will also extend to broader territories that currently lack internet coverage.

Since the early 2020s, Expertise France has actively worked in the region, implementing technical assistance projects and mobilizing international experts. Its presence in Central Asia is now expanding significantly with the launch of the TEI Digital Connectivity in Central Asia, part of the European Union’s Global Gateway strategy. This project aims to enhance digital connectivity across the region, reinforcing the EU’s commitment to supporting infrastructure development in Central Asia.

The EU has allocated 80 million euro (US$87 million) for this project, with Kazakhstan set to receive a significant share due to its vast geographical size and the pressing need to expand internet coverage, particularly in rural areas. While the precise distribution of funds among Central Asian countries is yet to be finalized, Pellet noted that Kazakhstan is expected to benefit substantially from this investment.

The program includes two key components. The first component, known as the “hard component,” involves an investment of 60 million euro (US$65.2 million) to improve satellite connectivity in remote regions of Central Asia, providing residents with access to the internet.

The second component, worth 20 million euro (US$21.7 million), focuses on developing digital skills among the population. The program will train young people and rural residents in cybersecurity, protection against online fraud, and the creation of a safe digital environment. Additionally, the project includes support for private businesses and the agricultural sector by providing access to modern digital tools.

Pellet emphasized that this initiative draws on not only French expertise but also broader European experience. “For example, in digital transformation, we collaborate with highly advanced European countries such as Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia,” he said.

Last week in Astana, Síkela discussed the EU’s expanding Global Gateway partnership with Kazakhstan, highlighting cooperation in critical raw materials, transport, and sustainability. Key agreements focused on resource development, infrastructure modernization, and renewable energy, reinforcing broader EU efforts to enhance digital connectivity, sustainable growth, and economic resilience in Central Asia.

Middle Corridor and transport cooperation

Another key area of cooperation is the transport sector. Pellet noted that Expertise France is working with the European Commission and German partners to develop the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), which aims to reduce shipping time between China and Europe.

“This project is supported by the EU as part of its Global Gateway initiative. The EU is also providing financing and guarantees for railway infrastructure modernization and maritime transportation,” he explained.

“Our efforts include the digitization of ports and transport systems to optimize logistics, reduce container shipping times, and improve overall efficiency along the corridor,” he added.

Advancing healthcare, agriculture, and education

In the fields of healthcare and transport, Pellet stated that the agency will provide technical assistance while also facilitating international investments in Kazakhstan. One notable example is the financing of a multifunctional hospital in Kokshetau by Proparco, the private sector financing branch of AFD. The agency also supports funding for national and republican hospitals, particularly orthopedic centers.

“We continue to collaborate with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Higher Education to strengthen local universities and establish a French university cluster, offering new joint education programs and degree qualifications,” Pellet said, highlighting the educational dimension of cooperation.

As part of its expanding presence in Kazakhstan, Expertise France will soon have 12 staff members working in the country.

“I hope that this will not be my last visit and that we will continue working together to mobilize resources, attract investments, and support our joint initiatives,” he concluded.

Expertise France is a French government agency responsible for developing and implementing international technical cooperation projects. In 2023, it had a turnover of 388 million euro (US$422 million) and managed more than 350 projects in 147 countries. Established in 2014, the agency became part of the AFD Group in 2022 following the adoption of France’s law on inclusive development and the fight against global inequality.