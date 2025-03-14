President Calls for Realistic Approach to Kazakhstan’s Future

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has called for a pragmatic approach as Kazakhstan approaches its 40th anniversary of independence at the National Kurultai on March 14.

Tokayev emphasized the need for a clear understanding of the country’s legacy and the historical challenges that must be addressed by then.

Tokayev reiterated that Kazakhstan must be realistic in assessing its strengths and weaknesses. He stressed that the country cannot lead in every industry and sector, making it crucial to identify and focus on its competitive advantages.

According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan has significant potential in several key areas where it can achieve not only self-sufficiency but also take a leadership role regionally and globally. These include digitalization and artificial intelligence, transport and transit, energy, and the agro-industrial sector. However, above all, he emphasized that human capital remains the country’s most valuable asset.

Advancing digitalization and energy independence

Tokayev underscored the need to develop a robust data storage and processing infrastructure and begin exporting technological products on a large scale. He noted that Kazakhstan already ranks among the top 25 countries in the UN’s e-Government Development Index, which covers over 190 nations, but stressed that progress must not stop there. Advanced technologies, he said, will drive growth across all sectors of the economy and public administration.

He called on the government to intensify efforts to create a favorable environment for adopting cutting-edge digital solutions and artificial intelligence. However, he also warned that the global shift to a digital and AI-driven economy is an energy-intensive process, and energy shortages worldwide will continue to grow.

In this context, he stated that Kazakhstan must not only achieve complete energy self-sufficiency but also become a major player in the global energy market. Recognizing the critical importance of this task, he announced the establishment of a Nuclear Energy Agency under the President. He emphasized the need to fully harness the country’s gas, coal, and renewable energy generation capabilities.

Economic growth and national development

Tokayev highlighted Kazakhstan’s significant economic progress in recent years. Since 2019, the economy has grown by 15.5% in real terms, reaching $288 billion, and GDP per capita has increased by nearly 46% to exceed $14,000. Foreign trade turnover has surged by nearly 45% to $140 billion, while investments in fixed assets have risen 1.5 times, surpassing 19 trillion tenge (US$38 billion) last year.

He also emphasized substantial investments in key sectors, with funding for education and science increasing more than fivefold, healthcare and social services by 3.5 times, and transport infrastructure nearly tripling. Large-scale projects have been implemented, including new schools, medical centers, sports complexes, and social facilities. More than 4,000 kilometers of roads have been built or reconstructed, new railway lines launched, and dozens of new industries established.

A call for pragmatism and honest dialogue

Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan remains open to the world. More than 90,000 Kazakh citizens are currently studying abroad, and international travel has increased. The country’s national turquoise passport now grants visa-free access to 92 countries, further strengthening Kazakhstan’s global integration.

He said Kazakhstan is recognized as a ‘middle power’ and holds significant respect on the international stage. He highlighted the recent adoption of a UN General Assembly resolution establishing a Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals in Almaty, which will serve Central Asia and Afghanistan. He said this reflects Kazakhstan’s growing influence and standing in the world.

Reflecting on the nation’s progress, Tokayev emphasized that while Kazakhstan has made remarkable strides, the path forward requires continued pragmatism and a rejection of populism and empty slogans. He noted that the reforms initiated in recent years have given a powerful impetus to the country’s development, awakened society’s hope for change, and restored faith in justice.

He called for an approach based on realism, avoiding self-congratulation and focusing instead on tangible achievements. He stressed that Kazakhstan has consistently advocated for honest dialogue, speaking openly about difficulties and threats without sugarcoating reality or making empty promises.

“The truth can sometimes be harsh, but it is necessary for soberly assessing situations and avoiding false illusions,” he concluded.