Kazakh PM Reviews Progress on Nuclear Energy Development in Abai Region

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov visited the Abai Region and reviewed the progress of the country’s energy development and nuclear cluster initiatives.

The Prime Minister’s press service reported on March 13 that the visit included inspections of key facilities, including the Balapan test site, the Baikal-1 research nuclear reactor, and the National Nuclear Center, where Bektenov attended a meeting on energy security.

During the flight over the former Semipalatinsk test site, Bektenov visited the Balapan test site, including Atomic Lake and silo launchers. He also examined the work of the Baikal-1 reactor, the world’s first specialized tokamak, designed for fundamental and applied research in controlled thermonuclear fusion and its contributions to developing thermonuclear technologies in Kazakhstan.

At the Baikal-1 complex, Bektenov was briefed on the ongoing conversion of the IVG.1M research reactor to low-enriched fuel, an effort fully supported by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). This conversion, part of a broader modernization initiative, will significantly enhance the reactor’s capabilities, contributing to Kazakhstan’s energy independence and its scientific contributions to the peaceful use of atomic energy. Bektenov stressed the importance of supporting scientists and advancing research in this area.

Bektenov also visited the National Nuclear Center (NNC), where he learned about key projects in nuclear energy, radiation safety, and ecological restoration. The NNC, a leading institution in Kazakhstan, is focused on nuclear safety and energy, and the Prime Minister underscored the necessity of continuing research to restore the region’s ecological balance.

Also, Bektenov chaired a meeting on energy security, where reports were presented on the preparation for the construction of Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant (NPP). The Energy Ministry is developing a Nuclear Industry Strategy through 2050, including plans for future nuclear plants and a robust training program for the next generation of nuclear professionals, in collaboration with universities and institutes in Kazakhstan.

Highlighting Kazakhstan’s leading role in uranium exports, with a 43% share of the global market, Bektenov emphasized the nation’s expertise in research reactors and scientific potential. He reaffirmed that transitioning to a complete nuclear fuel cycle will drive progress across all sectors of Kazakhstan’s economy.