Kazakh Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka to Highlight Culture, Innovation, and Sustainability

ASTANA – Kazakhstan will showcase its rich heritage and modern achievements at Expo 2025, which will take place between April 13 and Oct. 13 in Osaka, Japan.

Located alongside pavilions from countries like South Korea, Germany, and Türkiye, the 75-square-meter Kazakhstan pavilion will feature an interactive exhibition reflecting the country’s history, cultural diversity, and progress in areas such as sustainability, innovation, and tourism, reported Kazinform on March 18.

The pavilion’s design is based on the shanyrak, symbolizing unity and cultural connection. It will offer visitors a journey through Kazakhstan’s past, including its historical figures like Abai Kunanbaiuly and achievements in sports.

Key innovations, such as the ALEM (Astana Life Ex-situ Machine) organ transplant technology, will also be featured, showcasing Kazakhstan’s commitment to medical advancements.

Kazakhstan will celebrate its National Day on Aug. 10 as part of the event in honor of Abai Day, featuring a flag-raising ceremony, a concert, and a parade.