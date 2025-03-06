Kazakh, Cypriot FMs Agree to Boost Bilateral Cooperation

ASTANA — Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu met with Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos on March 6 in Nicosia to discuss strengthening bilateral relations in politics, trade, economics, culture, and humanitarian efforts.

Nurtleu highlighted that trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Cyprus had increased fivefold in 2024 compared to the previous year, with Cypriot investments in Kazakhstan reaching $227 million. He proposed enhancing business engagement to expand investment cooperation and boost mutual trade volumes, reported Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

Kombos noted that Kazakhstan is a trusted partner in Central Asia and acknowledged the fruitful collaboration between the two nations within international frameworks such as the UN and OSCE.

Both ministers agreed to explore the possibility of establishing an Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, expanding the Cyprus-Kazakhstan Business Association’s activities, and working towards launching direct flights between the two countries.

The diplomats reaffirmed their commitment to continued close cooperation and the development of new initiatives, notably in light of Cyprus’ upcoming presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2026.

As part of the visit, Nurtleu also met with Costas Markides, President of the Cyprus-Kazakhstan Business Association, to discuss strengthening economic ties, attracting Cypriot investments to Kazakhstan, and exploring opportunities for joint projects across various sectors.

On March 5, Nurtleu held talks with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides.

In 2024, Kazakhstan-Cyprus trade totaled $7.1 million, with exports at $6.2 million and imports at $949,000 – five times higher than in 2023. Since 2005, Cypriot investments in Kazakhstan have surpassed $4.8 billion, with direct investments in 2024 reaching $227.6 million. There are currently 367 companies with Cypriot capital operating in Kazakhstan.