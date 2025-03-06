Kazakhstan, Cyprus to Deepen Political and Economic Ties

ASTANA—Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu arrived in the Republic of Cyprus on March 5 for his first official visit, which was intended to explore new cooperation opportunities.

Nurtleu held talks with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides to discuss bilateral cooperation and confirm mutual desire to strengthen ties, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

Christodoulides, who visited Kazakhstan in 2019 as Cyprus’ Foreign Minister, played a key role in boosting political dialogue and enhancing trade and economic relations between the two nations. Cyprus has identified Kazakhstan and India as priority partners in Asia.

Nurtleu delivered warm greetings and best wishes from Kazakhstan’s President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and emphasized Cyprus’ role as a reliable partner for Kazakhstan within the European Union and the Mediterranean region. Since 2005, Cyprus has invested $4.8 billion into Kazakhstan’s economy.

The officials also welcomed the mutual opening of embassies in their capitals, marking a significant step towards strengthening their partnership. The discussion included cooperation opportunities in trade, transport, digitalization, tourism, and global and regional security topics.

During his visit, Nurtleu is also scheduled to meet with Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos and engage with local business communities.