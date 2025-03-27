Kazakh-Chinese Strategic Partnership on Rise, Says President Tokayev

ASTANA – The Kazakh-Chinese eternal comprehensive strategic partnership is on the rise, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a March 26 meeting with Liu Jianchao, the head of the International Relations Department of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, reported Akorda.

Tokayev expressed confidence that President Xi Jinping’s visit to Astana for the second Central Asia-China Summit in June will open new horizons for strategic cooperation. He reiterated Kazakhstan’s support for China’s global initiatives to build a fair world order following the fundamental principles of international law and the UN Charter. He also reaffirmed the country’s unwavering commitment to the One China Policy.

The parties discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in the trade, economic, investment, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, focusing on the enormous potential for increasing trade turnover and implementing major investment projects in transport and logistics, energy, and artificial intelligence.

Liu Jianchao met with Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu, who emphasized China’s role as Kazakhstan’s largest foreign trade partner. Last year, bilateral trade turnover reached a record $43.8 billion.

According to Nurtleu, China has consistently ranked among Kazakhstan’s top five investors. The portfolio includes 224 projects with a total value of approximately $66.4 billion, creating nearly 50,000 jobs.