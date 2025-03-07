ICAO Recognizes Kazakhstan’s Efforts in Preliminary AZAL Plane Crash Investigation

ASTANA – Regional Director for the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) European and North Atlantic Office Nicolas Rallo commended Kazakhstan and its investigation commission for a preliminary report on the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) Embraer-190 crash near Aktau in under 1.5 months.

At a March 6 meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev, Rallo urged to continue ensuring full compliance with the Convention on International Civil Aviation throughout the investigation.

Bozumbayev expressed gratitude to ICAO for its ongoing support on cooperation issues with Kazakhstan and for the timely deployment of independent expert Thormodur Thormodsson to the crash site.

He noted that Kazakhstan was focused on an objective and comprehensive investigation from the first days of the plane crash.

The final investigation report will be published by the end of this year in accordance with the Chicago Convention.