Preliminary Report on AZAL Crash Reveals Sonic Boom, Mid-Air Failures

ASTANA — Flight data from the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) Embraer-190 crash near Aktau last December indicate a sonic boom at 05:13:31, followed by an autopilot and throttle disconnect alarm, according to a preliminary report by the Kazakh Ministry of Transport, published on Feb. 4.

One second later, the aircraft lost its primary control systems. By 05:13:34, hydraulic system pressure had dropped to zero, locking the control surfaces in a neutral position. Moments later, the pitch trim system failed, and cabin depressurization began.

At 05:14:58, the captain contacted the cabin crew, who reported that two seats had exploded, causing passenger movement inside the cabin. At 05:42, the crew proceeded to the alternate airfield in Aktau for an emergency landing.

At 06:19:13, a TERRAIN TERRAIN PULL-UP alarm was triggered, sounding twice more before the aircraft crashed at 06:27:58.

The accident occurred on Dec. 25, 2024, at 11:28 local time (06:28 UTC) during landing at Aktau airfield. The aircraft, operating a regular passenger flight from Baku to Grozny, had attempted to land twice in Grozny before the crew decided to return to Baku.

The preliminary report includes photographs and a graph providing evidence of hydraulic system damage before impact. Investigators suggest the damage was likely caused by external objects penetrating aircraft components. A visual inspection revealed both through and non-through (blind) damage.

In the presence of representatives from Brazil, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan’s law enforcement agencies, the investigation team extracted foreign objects from the blind damage areas for forensic examination. A significant number of such objects were recovered for further analysis.

There were five crew members and 62 passengers on board. Thirty-eight people died, including the aircraft commander, co-pilot, senior flight attendant, and 35 passengers. Among them were six Kazakh citizens, 25 Azerbaijanis, and seven Russians. Two flight attendants and 27 passengers sustained injuries. The aircraft was destroyed and partially burned.

The report remains preliminary and subject to updates as the investigation continues. A final report will be published after a full review of all materials. Investigators include representatives from Embraer S.A. and AZAL.