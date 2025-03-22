From East to West: Over 140 Collectible Dolls on Display at Almaty Exhibition

ASTANA — The Central State Museum of Kazakhstan in Almaty opened an exhibition on March 19 showcasing over 140 collectible dolls. The exhibition features unique creations by 21 artists from Almaty, Astana, Ridder, and Zharkent, all members of the Art Dolls Collection_KZ creative association.

Timed to coincide with the Nauryz national holiday, which celebrates spring and renewal, the exhibition, titled From East to West, highlights the exceptional craftsmanship of Kazakhstan’s doll artists, reported Kazinform.

The event was attended by renowned Almaty artists, gallery owners, collectors, business representatives, and local residents. Organizers aim to showcase the high level of artistry in Kazakhstan’s doll-making community. The exhibition will be open until April 3.