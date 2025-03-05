Dimash to Release New Song with Grammy-Winning Producer

ASTANA – A world-renowned singer Dimash Qudaibergen will premiere his new song and first collaboration with two-time Grammy Award winner, world-renowned producer and composer Walter Afanasieff on March 7, reported DimashNews.com

Afanasieff has worked with global music legends such as Whitney Houston, Barbra Streisand, Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, Lara Fabian, Ricky Martin, Leona Lewis, and Savage Garden. He created some of the biggest hits in music history, including “My Heart Will Go On” – Celine Dion, “I’m Your Baby Tonight” – Whitney Houston, “Without You, Dreamlover” – Mariah Carey, “Bleeding Love” – Leona Lewis, among others.

He has also composed for iconic films and animations, contributing to soundtracks for “Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin,” “Hercules,” and “The Bodyguard.”

