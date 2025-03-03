More Than Singer: Why World Needs Dimash Now More Than Ever

ASTANA — Let me be frank: I am not a fan of Dimash. But in saying this, I do not in any way diminish his God-given talent. His vocal range is unparalleled — that is undeniable. However, to truly be a fan of someone, in my view, means having their songs on repeat, filling your daily soundtrack. And I would not be honest with you if I claimed otherwise.

That being said, there are a few of his songs that, at certain points in my life, were played on repeat.

One of them is “Aquym” (My Swan). I listened to it during a painful heartbreak, and even now, hearing it brings back those raw emotions, making it difficult to relive that chapter of my life.

Another song, “Love of Tired Swans,” holds a different, yet equally profound significance. It was a song my parents loved listening to together. But now, with my father no longer with us, my mother and I find it too painful to hear.

As I write this, I realize something remarkable about Dimash’s music. Unlike the catchy tunes that play in the background while you go about your day, his music demands your full attention. It is immersive — both mentally and emotionally.

Take “The Story of One Sky,” for example. It is not just a song; it is an experience. I believe it is Dimash’s personal statement on the wars ravaging our world. When I listen to it, I get goosebumps. Tears well up in my eyes, my heart aches, and for those twelve minutes, I am completely lost in its message.

According to the video’s description, this piece is a call for unity—a reminder that, despite our differences in race, nationality, and religion, we all share the same Earth and sky.

“No sacred book calls for the destruction of people. We must learn to befriend one another because it is unacceptable for millions of children to suffer due to the actions of a few adults. The future of our planet, the future of humanity, is in our hands. Let there be peace in the world. We are the children of one Home, one Earth, and one Sky,” reads the video’s description.

I also believe, Dimash’s music requires deep emotional intelligence. It demands attention, not just from the ears, but from the soul. The more I listen to his songs and witness the world’s tragedies — wars in Europe and the Middle East, hunger, natural disasters — the more I understand why there is such a profound need, no, I would say, hunger, for an artist like him.

In times like these, artists like Dimash are more than just entertainers. Yes, he knows how to put on a breathtaking performance — many of his fans who have traveled to see him worldwide will tell you this — but his true gift lies in his ability to deliver powerful messages in a way that feels organic, not forced. He is not an activist pushing an agenda; he is simply a human being — though to call him ordinary would be a mistake. His extraordinary voice carries a depth of emotion that is rare in today’s music industry.

And where does this depth come from? I see in Dimash the influence of his grandparents — figures who, in Kazakh households, embody wisdom and unconditional love. His humility reflects a proper upbringing, one where a child is taught the fundamental difference between good and evil. And in a world where that distinction is becoming increasingly blurred, Dimash serves as a reminder of what truly matters. He is one of those rare artists who help us make sense of the chaos, giving us the strength to carry on

Also, he does not overwhelm his audience, nor does he demand adoration. Instead, he represents the light within each of us — the light we must nurture and, more importantly, share with others. Across the globe, there are more than 200 fan clubs dedicated to him. He calls his fans “Dears.” Imagine that — one person uniting people, not dividing them, but bringing them together through music, emotion, and light. And that, right now, is exactly what the world needs.

Millions of people have been introduced to the beauty of the Kazakh language through his music. His songs transcend nationality, age, and background. Dimash is not just a Kazakh artist — he is an ambassador of Kazakh values.

Somewhere within his public persona lies his true self. I have never had the fortune to meet him or interview him, but I believe that what we see is an authentic reflection of who he is. And that in a way reflects the resilience of the Kazakh people — a nation that has faced immense hardships yet continues to move forward with strength and generosity, never allowing adversity to breed bitterness.

And as I write this, I realize something — I may have deceived you. It turns out I am a Dimash fan. A big one! And now, I will listen to my father’s favorite song. Because through Dimash’s music, I can embrace not just the sorrow of loss but also the joy of having had a father who loved, who lived, and whose memory I will cherish forever.

See, it invited light and killed the darkness.

More Dimash, more light.