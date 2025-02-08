Youth Will Shape Kazakhstan Into Global Leader, Says President Tokayev

ASTANA — Kazakhstan stands at a pivotal moment in its history, with ambitious goals for the future, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the Zhana Adamdar (New People) youth forum on Feb. 8, reported Akorda press service.

“Kazakhstan must become the most advanced state. We should not only learn but also teach others. It is up to the youth to turn these aspirations into reality,” he said.

Asel Badenova, leader of the Zhana Adamdar movement, briefed Tokayev on their achievements, highlighting the organization’s 15,000 young activists across 19 cities. The movement has launched numerous civic initiatives tackling social issues such as vandalism, illegal dumping, underage alcohol sales, and drug trafficking. Their work reflects a strong civic consciousness and commitment to change.

Expressing gratitude for their dedication, Tokayev praised Kazakhstan’s youth for their creativity and potential.

“Listening to the speeches and feeling the energy of this forum fills me with immense pride and confidence in Kazakhstan’s future,” he said.

He added that Zhana Adamdar embodies a new society that unites responsible young citizens to build a Just Kazakhstan. Through the Taza Kazakhstan campaign, Tokayev emphasized the importance of patriotism, strengthening the rule of law, and environmental responsibility. He reaffirmed that Kazakhstan provides extensive opportunities for youth development, making it one of the few countries offering comprehensive state support for children and young people.

He highlighted national programs designed to assist children from birth, including financial aid for education and housing. The Keleshek (Future) program allows parents to save for their children’s education from the age of five, while free schooling is guaranteed from the age of six or seven.

“Few countries globally provide such extensive support,” he noted.

“School graduates can receive state-funded grants for higher education or vocational training. Through the Bolashak (Future) program, thousands of young people study abroad and return to contribute to Kazakhstan’s development. The Presidential Youth Cadre Reserve has become a sought-after initiative, attracting young specialists who will shape the future leadership of our country,” Tokayev stated.

Special quotas have been introduced as part of ongoing political reforms to encourage youth participation in government. According to him, invigorating representative bodies is a key goal.

“I have no doubt that the knowledgeable and patriotic youth present here will join the ranks of government and state institutions,” he said.

He reiterated that the state supports young entrepreneurs and families with favorable business development and homeownership lending conditions.

“This is just a small part of the programs designed to create broad opportunities for the self-realization of children and youth,” Tokayev emphasized.

He also noted that Kazakhstan takes pride in its skilled professionals across various fields, including teachers, doctors, scientists, engineers, and creative industry leaders.

“Thanks to the achievements of our citizens, Kazakhstan is increasingly recognized as a country of talented and hardworking people. To further support this, a special fund is being established to develop literature, music, cinema, television series, and gaming projects. This initiative provides yet another powerful resource for young people to realize their potential,” he said.

The government is taking measures to elevate the status of labor in society, with 2025 declared the Year of Working Professions.

“Instilling a strong work ethic is a national priority. Every job deserves respect, and we particularly admire young people who pursue vocational professions,” Tokayev said.

In closing, he stressed that building a prosperous Kazakhstan is a collective responsibility.

“A Just Kazakhstan will be created through the unity and boundless energy of our youth,” he said, confident in their role in shaping the nation’s future.