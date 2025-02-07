Plácido Domingo, José Carreras, Stjepan Hauser, and Dimash Qudaibergen Unite for Iconic “My Way” Song

ASTANA — Opera legends Plácido Domingo and José Carreras, along with renowned cellist Stjepan Hauser and world famous Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen, have teamed up for a historic collaboration as part of the Virtuosos project in Budapest, recording Frank Sinatra’s iconic song “My Way.”

The performance of this remarkable quartet will be aired on Hungary’s Duna TV in the spring, with episodes of the show set to be broadcast starting April 25.

“My Way” first rose to fame in 1969 with Frank Sinatra’s rendition, topping the music charts in the United Kingdom and the United States for an extended period. The song also held special significance for legendary artists such as Elvis Presley, Mireille Mathieu, Tom Jones, and Muslim Magomayev, reported dimashnews.com on Feb. 3.

Another surprise for audiences will be a new duet by Hauser and Qudaibergen. On the Virtuosos stage, the powerful combination of voice and cello will bring to life “Stranger”, the flagship song of Qudaibergen’s solo concert tour.

Composed by Igor Krutoy, this piece will take on a fresh sound with a rich orchestral arrangement featuring the Kazakh folk instrument qobyz, beautifully intertwined with the classical tones of the cello.

Last year, Qudaibergen and Hauser performed together at the Virtuosos Charity Concert Event in Singapore, where they recorded duets of “Ave Maria” and “SOS d’un terrien en détresse” from Qudaibergen’s repertoire.