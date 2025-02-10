Kazakhstan’s First Independent Peacekeeping Contingent Recognized for Exceptional Service in UN Mission

ASTANA – Major General Anita Asmah, head of Mission and Force Commander of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF), presented medals to Kazakhstan’s peacekeepers for their outstanding contribution to the UN mission.

Serving at the Faouar base on the Golan Heights, 139 Kazakh service members and four staff officers were recognized for their dedication to maintaining the ceasefire and providing security for UN bases, reported the Kazakh Defense Ministry on Feb. 8.

Over the past 11 months, the Kazakh contingent has defused approximately 200 unexploded ordnance and facilitated the medical evacuation of a UN employee. Their high level of professionalism was evident during the evacuation of UN personnel from a hazardous area in December 2024. The mission’s commanders, including Jean-Pierre Lacroix and Asmah, commended the Kazakh peacekeepers for their discipline, combat training, and moral strength.

In March 2024, Kazakhstan made history by deploying its first independent peacekeeping contingent to the Golan Heights. This marks a significant step in the country’s growing involvement in global peacekeeping operations and reflects Kazakhstan’s commitment to supporting those affected by conflict and humanitarian crises.