Kazakh First Independent Peacekeeping Contingent Marks Six Months in Golan Heights

ASTANA – Kazakhstan deployed its independent peacekeeping contingent to the Golan Heights under the United Nations (UN) six months ago, marking a historic moment as it is the country’s first UN-mandated peacekeeping mission.

The Center for Peacekeeping Operations at the Ministry of Defense press service presented the overall contingent’s performance during this period in a special press release.

The Kazakh contingent, consisting of 139 soldiers, is stationed at the Faouar base, performing critical tasks to maintain the ceasefire. Their duties include patrolling the mission area, guarding checkpoints, neutralizing explosive devices, and escorting and evacuating UN personnel. The peacekeepers have modern weaponry, military equipment, logistical supplies, and medical support.

The contingent also has access to a medical facility with the latest technology and qualified military medics.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Zhiger Aipov, commander of the contingent, Kazakh military personnel arrived in the Golan Heights on March 15 as a reserve company for the UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF).

“The main task of the reserve is to serve as a quick reaction force. Their duties include evacuating UN personnel, providing first aid in case of injury, and reinforcing peacekeeping bases if needed,” Aipov said.

He also noted that the Kazakh peacekeepers underwent three inspections during their six-month deployment: two for equipment brought from Kazakhstan and one for assessing operational readiness.

“All three inspections were passed successfully, with all equipment in place and operational. Inspectors concluded that the personnel are prepared to perform their tasks within the required timeframes and standards,” said Aipov.