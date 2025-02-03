Kazakhstan to Use $8.7 Million in Recovered Assets to Build First-Aid Station in Aktau

ASTANA – The Kazakh government has allocated 4.6 billion tenge (US$8.7 million) from the Special State Fund to build a regional first-aid station in Aktau city at the expense of illegally withdrawn assets returned to the state, the Prime Minister’s press service reported on Feb. 1.

The 2.6-hectare facility will be capable of handling 100,000 trips per year, ensuring accessible and high-quality emergency medical care for the city’s 200,000 residents. The project’s total cost is 4.8 billion tenge (US$9.1 million), and 100 million tenge (US$190,416) was allocated from the local budget.

The region occupies a leading position in terms of birth rate. Over the past seven years, ten new microdistricts have been built in the city.

The special state fund has allocated nearly 55.2 billion tenge (US$105.1 million) to implement President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s order to establish socially significant projects under Kazakhstan’s illegally acquired assets recovery law.

Among these projects are four schools, including a music school, two sports complexes, a multifunctional hospital complex, a dormitory, and two kindergartens. Several more social infrastructure facilities are being built in Arkalyk, Astana, and Almaty.