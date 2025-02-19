Kazakhstan to Open First External Sea Terminal in Poti This April

By Staff Report in International on 19 February 2025

ASTANA — Kazakhstan’s first external sea terminal will open in Poti, Georgia, in April, Kazinform reported on Feb. 18, citing Jibek Joly TV Channel.

Photo credit: spress.ge

The $30 million project, launched by a domestic investor two years ago, will have an annual capacity of 120,000 containers.

Located in the Poti port, which features over 20 berthing cranes and 17 kilometers of railway tracks, the terminal strengthens Kazakhstan’s role as Central Asia’s main transit hub. 

The transport corridor runs from Kazakhstan through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and the Black Sea, facilitating global cargo movement. In the opposite direction, cargo will go through Kazakhstan to the countries of Central Asia.

A second multimodal terminal will be built in Azerbaijan later this year.


