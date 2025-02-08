Kazakhstan’s Three New Visa Categories Open Doors for Professionals, Entrepreneurs

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has launched three new visa categories – Neo Nomad Visa (B12-1), the Digital Nomad Visa (B9-1), and Visa for Permanent Residence (B9) – for skilled professionals, entrepreneurs, and remote workers seeking long-term opportunities whether for career growth or business expansion, the Foreign Ministry’s press service reported on Feb. 7.

The Neo Nomad Visa (B12-1) is designed for professionals and digital entrepreneurs who want to live in Kazakhstan while working remotely with foreign income. It is a multiple-entry visa valid for up to one year, extendable for another year. Family members can also obtain visas for the same duration, though work and religious activities are restricted.

The Digital Nomad Visa (B9-1) is intended for IT professionals relocating to Kazakhstan for permanent residence. It offers a single-entry electronic visa valid for one year and a multiple-entry paper visa that can be obtained through the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Applicants must secure a petition from Astana Hub or an authorized IT sector body.

The Visa for Permanent Residence (B9) provides a pathway for professionals in high-demand fields such as medicine, science, innovation, education, and the creative industries. It includes a single-entry visa valid for 90 days and a multiple-entry visa issued once per year. Once in Kazakhstan, professionals can transition to permanent residency and integrate into the job market.

With its strategic location, strong economic growth, and business-friendly policies, Kazakhstan aims to position itself as a global talent and innovation hub.