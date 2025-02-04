KazAID Hosts Int’l Workshop to Boost Customs Innovation, Risk Management in Central Asia

ASTANA – Young customs professionals from across Central Asia and the Caucasus are strengthening their skills and exploring the latest methods in risk management and efficient trade monitoring at an international workshop, which is taking place in the Kazakh capital on Feb. 3-7.

The second meeting of the Master Trainer Program (MTP) on risk management gathered professionals from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. The workshop is an important platform for young people to gain insights from leading experts in the field, including specialists from the World Customs Organization (WCO), reported the Kazakhstan Agency of International Development (KazAID).

A key highlight of the event is the Trainer of Trainers workshop, developed by the WCO and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and designed to provide participants with the expertise and knowledge to implement advanced customs risk management techniques, with support from KazAID.

The event provided participants with an opportunity to network with like-minded individuals, forge partnerships, and become part of a global movement to improve customs processes worldwide.