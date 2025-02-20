Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Acknowledges Kazakhstan’s Role in Strengthening Global Interreligious Dialogue

ASTANA – Grand Imam of Al-Azhar University Sheikh Ahmed El-Tayeb emphasized Kazakhstan’s significant role in advancing global interreligious dialogue and expressed willingness to continue collaboration, notably in theological education and scientific research.

He made these remarks during a Feb. 19 meeting with Maulen Ashimbayev, head of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religion, on the sidelines of the Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference in Manama, Bahrain.

Ashimbayev, who also serves as the chair of the Senate, the upper house of the Kazakh Parliament, engaged in bilateral meetings with several prominent leaders, including Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims’ Board, Sheikh ul-Islam Allahşükür Paşazade and King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, reported Senate’s press service.

Speaking at the plenary session of the conference, Ashimbayev noted that humanity is facing global challenges such as internal divisions, geopolitical instability, and the rise of extremism. These tensions often lead to the spread of radical ideologies and xenophobia. In this context, the conference’s emphasis on promoting dialogue between cultures and religions was seen as essential. Ashimbayev highlighted that Bahrain’s initiatives, including the Declaration of 2017 and the Bahrain Forum for Dialogue, align with Kazakhstan’s efforts to promote peace, tolerance, and dialogue.

“The conference is taking place at a turning point for the international community. The challenges the world faces today go beyond the Muslim world – they threaten the foundations of the world order. In this context, today’s conference, dedicated to the development of intra-Islamic dialogue, is a timely and significant initiative,” he said.

Ashimbayev emphasized Kazakhstan’s consistent promotion of mutual understanding, unity, and interfaith dialogue, both domestically and internationally. He reiterated that Astana will host the eighth Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in September, with the theme Dialogue of Religions: Synergy for the Future. The congress has been uniting religious leaders for over 20 years to address global challenges, and this year will also feature a Forum for Young Religious Leaders.

The Kazakh delegation also held meetings with other influential leaders at the conference, including the Chairman of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs of Bahrain, Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Khalifa, and senior representatives from the UAE, the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.