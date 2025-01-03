Tokayev Addresses Talks on Kazakhstan’s Parliamentary System Reform and Early Elections

ASTANA – In an interview with Ana Tili newspaper on Jan. 3, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed circulating opinions about a potential fundamental reform for Kazakhstan’s transition to a parliamentary system and early parliamentary elections, clarifying that such claims were not accurate.

“A parliamentary system undoubtedly has its merits and historical roots in many European and Asian countries. However, there is no universal formula for governance. Each state must carefully consider its historical context, national mentality, and political experience when selecting its political system,” said Tokayev.

While his administration is closely studying international practices, President Tokayev noted that parliamentary systems in post-Soviet countries have yet to demonstrate consistent success.

“I firmly believe that my concept of a Strong President – Influential Parliament – Accountable Government remains the most appropriate model for Kazakhstan’s political system. However, to fully realize this concept, significant work is required. I am confident that the presidential form of government is currently the most optimal choice for Kazakhstan and will remain so for the foreseeable future,” he said.

President Tokayev also denied the rumors about early parliamentary elections.

“In my opinion, the members of Parliament are working productively and demonstrating civic and political responsibility. As for the government, it is a more flexible mechanism, and changes in its composition are possible, including in alignment with the position of the ruling party, Amanat, and other parliamentary parties,” he said.

“At present, I see no grounds for early parliamentary elections. Elections will take place within the timeframe established by law. Parliament is focused on long-term initiatives, and the Government is operating in accordance with approved programs and plans, gradually achieving positive results. The strategic task remains ensuring sustainable socio-economic development and strengthening our regional leadership,” added Tokayev.