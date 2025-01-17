Tazy Hunting Dog Breed Receives Patent

ASTANA – The Tazy hunting dog breed received a patent from National Institute of Intellectual Property Qazpatent on Jan. 14. The Kansonar national group of public associations of hunters and subjects of the hunting industry owns the Kazakh tazy patent.

Patent for a selection achievement was issued based on the conclusion of the state commission of the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture, reported Qazpatent on Jan. 14.

“The studies revealed the typological features of the higher nervous activity (HNA) of the Kazakh Tazy dog ​​breed, and identified the most stable, innate and lifelong properties of its nervous system and the functional state of the higher nervous centers”, reads the statement.

Last year, the General Committee of the International Canine Federation (FCI) decided to grant preliminary recognition to the Kazakh Tazy as an official dog breed, designating Kazakhstan as the breed’s standard holder.

Preserving this breed is vital because it embodies the historical legacy of the Kazakh people and has been passed down through generations to the present day.

The Tazy is a unique breed of dog and occupies a worthy place in Zheti Kazyna, which has deep cultural significance for Kazakhstan and reflects the values and ideals of traditional nomadic society. In Turkic culture, Zheti (the number seven) is often considered sacred and symbolizes harmony. Traditionally, Zheti Kazyna includes key aspects of Kazakh life: intellect for survival in the harsh conditions of the nomadic way of life, mobility, hunting, protection, family, and culture.

The very name Tazy translates to “swift, fast,” which corresponds to their natural characteristics. They are born hunters with a calm and majestic character, making them excellent companions in any condition.