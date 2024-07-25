Kazakh Scientists Discover Genetic Secrets of Tazy Hunting Dog Breed

ASTANA – Tazy hunting dog is an ancient breed that has taken a strong place on the phylogenetic tree after experiencing a genetic bottleneck around 50 generations ago, said Candidate of Biological Sciences, Professor Bakytzhan Bekmanov, the Ministry of Science and Higher Education’s press service reported on July 23.

The Tazy, a national treasure of Kazakhstan, represents its important genetic and cultural heritage. Until now, the genetic structure of this dog breed has remained a mystery. The Institute of Genetics and Physiology conducted a study using advanced molecular genetic methods to reveal this. This research initiative began in 2021, funded by a grant awarded to a team led by Candidate of Biological Sciences, senior researcher Anastasiya Perfilyeva, and was completed in 2023.

“The analysis showed that Tazy is a unique breed with high genetic diversity and low levels of inbreeding. The genetic wealth of this breed is particularly notable in southern and eastern Kazakhstan, and, to a lesser extent, in the northern region,” Bekmanov noted.

Researchers identified five regions on chromosomes 18, 22, and 25, which may contribute to the Tazy’s exceptional hunting and working abilities. Among the 12 candidate genes found in these regions, the CAB39L gene stands out as potentially influential in enhancing the breed’s running speed and endurance.

These results open new horizons for improving and conserving the Tazy breed in the future and support the proposal for international recognition of the Tazy as a distinct breed.