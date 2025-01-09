President Tokayev Visits Project Office for National Development Plan Implementation

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Project Office, which will develop solutions to ensure the high-quality implementation of the main tasks outlined in the President’s annual state-of-the-nation addresses and Kazakhstan’s National Development Plan on Jan. 8, reported Akorda press service.

Similar structures established by the highest authorities exist in several nations. For example, in the United Kingdom, there is the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit; in Malaysia, the Performance Management and Delivery Unit (PEMANDU); and in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Government Accelerators.

Tokayev was informed about the progress of strategically important projects, such as the introduction of platform solutions to improve fiscal sustainability, the development of the Mangystau Region, and the formation and development of human capital.

The Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry has formed interdepartmental teams in transport and logistics, healthcare, education, energy, water, industry and construction, digital development, innovation and regional development. This method allows for focusing on a small number of tasks in a specific sector of activity, resulting in higher quality and faster outcomes.

After reviewing the presentations, Tokayev noted that the government members should focus on decisive actions to achieve significant results in the country’s socio-economic growth.

“We have important tasks ahead. The most important thing is to keep special control over the implementation of the instructions. The main goal of this center is to increase the effectiveness of reforms. This area will be coordinated by the First Deputy Head of Executive Office of President Darkhan Satybaldy. Both ministers and akims (mayors) must be ready to make bold decisions. Earlier, I set specific tasks for the government, which should independently make the necessary decisions on socio-economic development of the country. I demand specific results,” said Tokayev.

He said that large infrastructure projects, digitalization, artificial intelligence and nuclear energy are key strategic areas of the country’s development. According to Tokayev, the government should prioritize them.

He also focused on the prospects for the development of nuclear energy.

“We should accelerate construction of nuclear power plants. I already mentioned in an interview that we would build two large stations, perhaps three. We must turn Kazakhstan into a country with developed nuclear energy, a country with fully operating artificial intelligence and digitalization,” said Tokayev.