Kazakhstan Relaunches Healthcare Program to Support Students from Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Agency for International Development (KazAID) has relaunched its Avicenna: Healthcare program to support students from medical institutions of the Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan, KazAID announced on April 14.

Ten students from the two countries participate in an academic mobility program at Astana Medical University (AMU) from April 10 to May 2. Organized with AMU and the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), the initiative covers key aspects of medical education and a cultural program featuring visits to the sights of Astana.

The courses are provided on a non-refundable basis through a KazAID grant. First launched in 2024, the program received high praise from international students and partners in Central Asia.