Kazakhstan to Determine Nuclear Power Plant Consortium in 2025, Tokayev Reveals

ASTANA – The participants of the international consortium for the nuclear power plant construction in Kazakhstan will be determined in 2025, said Tokayev in an Ana Tili interview on Jan. 3.

During the national referendum on constructing a nuclear power plant in October 2024, Tokayev suggested that an international consortium of leading global companies with advanced technologies should be involved in the project.

“This topic was discussed with President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Astana. We agreed that the consortium would include Kazakhstan’s entity as the general operator, acting as the project’s customer. Discussions have mentioned the potential participation of Rosatom, a company with extensive expertise and a solid track record in building nuclear power plants abroad. Negotiations are also ongoing with a Chinese company, given China’s significant success in constructing civil nuclear facilities. Other foreign corporations, including Western firms, have also expressed interest,” said Tokayev.

According to him, the competitive procedures will take place this year, after which the government will make a final decision.

“I am convinced that a large-capacity nuclear power plant is essential for Kazakhstan. Moreover, I do not rule out the possibility of starting the construction of a second, and perhaps even a third, nuclear power plant in the near future. The nuclear industry will provide a powerful boost to our economy, which is already experiencing an energy deficit. I believe that Kazakhstan should become a country with a developed nuclear energy sector, as it holds immense potential for the future,” said Tokayev.