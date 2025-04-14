EU Ambassadors Visit  Shymkent, Turkistan to Deepen Ties with Kazakhstan 

ASTANA – A delegation of 18 ambassadors of European countries visited Shymkent on April 14 to strengthen cooperation between the city and the European Union (EU), reported Shymkent’s Department of Tourism, External Relations and Creative Industry.

As part of the visit, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko and EU Ambassador to Kazakhstan Aleška Simkić held a series of meetings with the officials.

The delegation began their visit at Auezov South Kazakhstan University, where they met with students to discuss the role of educational diplomacy in fostering global partnerships. A tree-planting ceremony also took place on the university grounds.

The ambassadors then explored Shymkent’s industrial potential. They visited the city’s leading enterprises, such as Santo, BalTextile, and KazAlpack, and commended modern technologies and strong export capabilities. As part of the itinerary, the delegation also toured the city’s newly built equestrian complex and had a chance to witness traditional Kazakh sports.

On April 13, the delegation traveled to the Turkistan Region, where governor Nuralkhan Kusherov highlighted the potential for expanding trade and economic ties. The region hosts more than 210,000 small and medium-sized businesses, including 160 with foreign capital. Since 2018, investments totaling $9 billion have been attracted, with 63% coming from the private sector.

The funds have supported projects in industry, real estate, agriculture, tourism, and renewable energy. The regional portfolio currently includes 110 investment projects and plans for 19,000 new jobs between 2025 and 2028.

The delegation also explored the cultural sights of the city, including the Flying Theater.

“This was one of the most amazing experiences I’ve ever had,” said Simkić. “It feels like you’re flying over the desert, going into the water. It’s quite well done. But also the thought behind it is very good, because it gives this kind of understanding about where we are coming from.”