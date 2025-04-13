Bozok Museum Offers Immersive Experience – WiFi Not Included 

ASTANA – The Bozok Museum-Reserve has ambitious plans to become a major cultural and economic hub, enhancing tourism in Kazakhstan’s capital. Located near the Urker and Ilinka residential districts, the open-air museum will serve as both a historical attraction and a driver of local employment.

Covering 412 hectares, the museum showcases medieval-style fortress structures, including entrance portals with towers. It also features Buzukty Lake, which spans 81 hectares, enhancing the site’s natural and cultural appeal.

Alisher Bespalinov, the deputy director of the State Historical and Cultural Museum-Reserve, shared insights with Kazinform on what this new attraction will bring to the city.

Boosting tourism

The average tourist’s stay in Astana is currently around one day, but officials hope that the development of a cultural and historical cluster will encourage longer visits.

“What attracts tourists are cultural and historical landmarks, which we have in abundance. There is also a natural factor—the lake with its historical and natural landscape. Bozok itself is a significant historical site with an ancient settlement. Since it is located within the city, visitors will be able to include it in their itinerary,” said Bespalinov.

Interest in the site is growing, with tourists learning about it through media and social networks. Officials expect visitor numbers to rise once landscaping and infrastructure improvements are completed.

In 2024, Bozok drew around 150,000 visitors, both in-person and online.

Bespalinov noted that it is the first museum in the region to offer an immersive experience, allowing visitors to fully engage with its historical and natural surroundings.

To enhance the experience, tour routes ranging from one to two days are being developed. A children’s camp is also planned for the summer, transforming Bozok into a full-fledged tourist destination.

Preserving history, creating jobs

A development plan for Bozok was signed in July 2019, and significant progress has been made since.

“The southern portal is 140 meters long, while the northern one is 120 meters. The complex also has an 8.7-kilometer decorative perimeter fence,” explained Bespalinov.

Additionally, three security checkpoints and two modular transformer substations have been completed.

Beyond its cultural significance, Bozok is expected to create new job opportunities for residents.

“For those living in nearby neighborhoods, this means additional employment. During the summer, up to 1,000 people will be involved in landscaping, maintenance, and other work,” said Bespalinov.

The site will also serve as a platform for traditional crafts such as carpet weaving, felt products, and national clothing production.