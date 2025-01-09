Kazakhstan to Enhance Connectivity Via Improved Transport Infrastructure This Year

ASTANA — This year, Kazakhstan plans to construct new airports in resort areas, invest over nine trillion tenge (US$17.1 billion) in new highways, and increase freight traffic along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), or the Middle Corridor.

Aviation projects

Kazakhstan has begun implementing the most important infrastructure projects in aviation. New airports will be built in Katon-Karagai National Park resort areas, Zaisan in the East Kazakhstan Region, and Kendirli in the Mangystau Region. Work is underway to formalize land plots and design these facilities, reported the Prime Minister’s press service on Jan. 9.

Highways

Kazakhstan will implement a large-scale project to improve its transport infrastructure by 2030. The new roads will be 4,700 kilometers long.

The overall investment in these projects exceeds 9 trillion tenge (US$17.1 billion), and work is underway to attract investors.

Railway and water transport

Several large-scale modernizations are also underway in rail transportation. This year, 225 new railcars are planned to be acquired.

Railway work under the Dostyk-Moiynty projects will be completed, increasing throughput capacity by five times and providing uninterrupted movement of 12-60 pairs of trains and the Almaty rail bypass.

It is also intended to open traffic on the Dostyk-Beskol and Moiynty-Balkhash sections. This action will boost rail traffic in these areas while resolving freight transportation concerns.

Sea transport and Aktau seaport

To develop sea transport, work has begun on a container hub at the Aktau port, raising throughput capacity to 240,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) per year. This will strengthen Kazakhstan’s position in international logistics, increase container traffic along the TITR via Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, and reroute some transit freight from China to Europe.

The port is also planning dredging work to expand terminal capacity and improve container shipping efficiency.