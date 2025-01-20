Kazakhstan Reveals Top 10 Most Popular Hotels Among Foreign Visitors in 2024

ASTANA – Kazakh Tourism national company released a list of the top 10 hotels most frequently chosen by foreign visitors in 2024, based on data from the eQonaq system, the company’s press service reported on Jan. 20.

Hotel Kazakhstan in Almaty topped the list, attracting 30,412 foreign guests. The Holiday Inn, also in Almaty, came in second with 15,619 visitors, while the Sheraton Astana Hotel secured third place with 14,790 guests.

Rixos Water World Aktau significantly improved its position, climbing four spots from the previous year to take fourth place, hosting over 14,500 foreign tourists. On the contrary, Rixos Almaty dropped three spots to fifth place, with 12,600 visitors.

Almaty hotels held the sixth to ninth positions: Mercure Almaty City Center (12,200 visitors), InterContinental Almaty (11,200), Best Western Plus Atakent Park Hotel (11,200), and Rahat Palace Hotel (11,100). Hilton Astana completed the top ten list.

More than 1.5 million foreign tourists stayed in accommodations registered in the eQonaq system in 2024.