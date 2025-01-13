Kazakh Government Channels Recovered Assets Into New Sports Complex in Almaty Region

ASTANA – The Kazakh government allocated over 1.1 billion tenge (US$2 million) from recovered illegally acquired assets to construct a new sports complex in the village of Zhalagash, the Almaty Region’s Kegen district.

The sports facility is intended to host instructional and training activities on general physical fitness and competitions. The project includes venues for boxing and wrestling, among other sports, reported the Prime Minister’s press service on Jan. 13.

In total, 90 physical education and health centers were constructed in Kazakhstan in 2024; the majority of them were in rural regions. In addition, the government is implementing a program for a large-scale inventory of sports infrastructure until the end of 2025, with plans to develop 113 new facilities and rebuild 26 current institutions.

To date, the government has allocated approximately 50.6 billion tenge (US$95.3 million) from the special state fund for the construction of socially significant facilities, including three schools, one music school, a sports complex, a multifunctional hospital complex, a dormitory, and two kindergartens.