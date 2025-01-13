Kazakh Government Channels Recovered Assets Into New Sports Complex in Almaty Region

By Dana Omirgazy in Nation on 13 January 2025

ASTANA – The Kazakh government allocated over 1.1 billion tenge (US$2 million) from recovered illegally acquired assets to construct a new sports complex in the village of Zhalagash, the Almaty Region’s Kegen district.

In total, 90 physical education and health centers were constructed in Kazakhstan in 2024. Photo credit: Prime Minister’s press service. Click to see the map in full size. The map is designed by The Astana Times.

The sports facility is intended to host instructional and training activities on general physical fitness and competitions. The project includes venues for boxing and wrestling, among other sports, reported the Prime Minister’s press service on Jan. 13. 

In total, 90 physical education and health centers were constructed in Kazakhstan in 2024; the majority of them were in rural regions. In addition, the government is implementing a program for a large-scale inventory of sports infrastructure until the end of 2025, with plans to develop 113 new facilities and rebuild 26 current institutions.

To date, the government has allocated approximately 50.6 billion tenge (US$95.3 million) from the special state fund for the construction of socially significant facilities, including three schools, one music school, a sports complex, a multifunctional hospital complex, a dormitory, and two kindergartens.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our X, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »