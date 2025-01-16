Almaty Becomes Most Popular Region for Foreign Tourists Visiting Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Almaty became the most popular region of Kazakhstan among foreign tourists in 2024, according to the Kazakh Tourism national company’s analysis based on data on accommodations registered in the eQonaq information system, responsible for tracking and analyzing tourist movements and migration control in Kazakhstan.

Last year, eQonaq system registered 534,340 foreigners who stayed in Almaty accommodations, approximately 70,000 more than the year before.

CNN Travel recently included Almaty in the top 25 travel destinations in 2025.

The second line is occupied by the Kazakh capital. In 2024, Astana accommodations registered in the eQonaq system welcomed 269,320 foreign guests.

The number of foreign travelers in the Almaty Region increased by 59% and reached 134,763 people.

Atyrau and the Mangystau Region ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, with 106,974 and 71,462 foreign tourists.

Last year, more than 1.5 million foreign tourists stayed in the country’s accommodations registered in the eQonaq system.