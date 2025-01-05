Almaty Among CNN Travel’s Best Places to Travel in 2025

ASTANA – Almaty has been named among the top 25 destinations worth visiting in 2025, according to CNN Travel.

“Central Asia’s dramatic landscapes and unique urban centers are proving to be particularly alluring. Leading the way is Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, which as we recently reported has become the region’s new ‘Capital of Cool’,” reads the article published on Jan. 1.

According to CNN, Almaty is one of those rare cities that truly has it all — great food, thriving nightlife, a fast-growing arts and culture scene and easy access to some of the world’s most stunning, untouched landscapes, thanks to its position at the base of the Tian Shan mountains.

“Almaty’s metro stations are literally works of art, the perfect complement to its world-class museums, including the Abilkhan Kasteev State Art Museum, which is filled with more than 20,000 artworks and the Tselinny Center of Contemporary Culture, which moves to new premises in 2025.

Almaty is considered the birthplace of Neo Nomad cuisine, a blend of modern cooking techniques and traditional ingredients used by the nomadic people who reside in the country’s grasslands. Start your culinary journey at the stunning Auyl restaurant in the Medeu Valley south of the city,

Getting to Almaty is surprisingly easy, too. It can be reached via direct flights from Europe, Asia and the Middle East, while Kazakhstan offers visa-free entry to citizens of a long list of countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom,” the article notes.

The list includes Germany’s Chemnitz, England’s footpaths, Japan’s Kansai, Niue, and Stockholm, Sweden.