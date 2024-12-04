UN General Assembly Approves Three Resolutions on Global Security Proposed by Kazakhstan

ASTANA – The United Nations General Assembly approved three resolutions initiated by Kazakhstan, aimed at strengthening global security, disarmament, and the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction on Dec. 2 in New York.

“Kazakhstan, recognizing the UN as an irreplaceable and universal international organization, and adhering to a principled position on the topic of banning all types of weapons of mass destruction, reaffirmed its commitment to multilateralism and close cooperation with UN institutions. For the first time, three resolutions submitted by Kazakhstan to the UN First Committee were simultaneously brought to the General Assembly for consideration and were supported by the UN member states,” reads the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s statement.

The UN General Assembly unanimously adopted the resolution on Strengthening and Institutionalizing the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons and on Their Destruction. The resolution calls for a substantive consideration of the possibility of establishing the International Agency for Biological Security, in continuation of the initiative proposed by the Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the 75th session of the UN General Assembly. Fifteen countries, including all Central Asian states, supported the document as co-sponsors.

The resolution dubbed Addressing the Legacy of Nuclear Weapons: Providing Victim Assistance and Environmental Remediation to Member States Affected by the Use or Testing of Nuclear Weapons, initiated by Kazakhstan and Kiribati, has sent an important signal to the global community about the need to consolidate efforts in providing humanitarian assistance to those affected by the use or testing of nuclear weapons. Kazakhstan, which suffered from the consequences of nuclear tests, consistently makes efforts to eradicate the nuclear threat and restore ecosystems in affected regions.

Finally, the resolution titled Universal Declaration on the Achievement of a Nuclear-Weapon-Free World was adopted once again. First adopted in 2015, the resolution highlights the international community’s commitment to global nuclear disarmament and consolidates international efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons.

Kazakhstan’s initiatives confirm its status as a reliable middle power, a responsible participant in the international security system, and a leader in promoting the interests of developing countries. Kazakhstan will continue to offer effective solutions to contemporary international problems, contributing to national, regional, and global security.