Sarqyt: Kazakh Tradition of Sharing and Celebration 

ASTANA — For Kazakhs, sarqyt is more than a tradition; it is a cherished embodiment of generosity, hospitality and the joy of sharing. For me, sarqyt evokes fond childhood memories, recalling the excitement of waiting for my parents to return from celebrations and eagerly searching through the packets they brought home. Yet, for others, this custom sparks varied emotions and interpretations. Is it a practice tied to historical roots, a pragmatic way of avoiding food waste, or an outdated gesture of offering leftovers?

At its heart, sarqyt is the practice of sharing food brought back from a celebration, such as a wedding, funeral or family gathering. Always mindful of their guests, whether at home or in a restaurant, hosts generously prepare more dishes than necessary, embracing the belief that it is better to have too much than too little. This was my mother’s approach, too: ensuring that no guest leaves hungry. If, after a feast, food remains, it becomes sarqyt—shared with guests to take home. This practice is not only about sharing; it acknowledges absent family members or neighbors who would also appreciate the meal.

Rooted in the nomadic heritage of the steppe, sarqyt symbolizes the enduring values of community and care. Historically, it began as a gesture of support for travelers embarking on long, uncertain journeys. Families would send guests off with carefully prepared treats, recognizing the unpredictable hardships of nomadic life. This act of generosity and foresight was essential for survival in a society where mutual assistance was paramount.

Today, sarqyt remains central to Kazakh celebrations. No wedding, feast, or commemorative gathering is complete without the tradition of distributing food to departing guests. It symbolizes respect and gratitude, a way to extend joy and prosperity to others. For many, giving sarqyt to loved ones is an intimate expression of care and warmth.

Beyond its social significance, sarqyt carries spiritual meaning. Among Kazakhs, food holds a sacred status, and offering sarqyt reflects a hope for shared blessings. In some traditions, sarqyt is believed to pass on the virtues or successes of those celebrated. Guests might take portions of food associated with prominent figures, such as batyrs (warriors) or akyns (poets), hoping their qualities might inspire future generations.

When I began writing this piece, I intended to provide an informational look at sarqyt—its origins, significance and personal importance. However, as I delved deeper, I discovered that not every Kazakh shares my sentiment. Opinions about sarqyt range from admiration for its cultural value to criticism of its perceived practicality or taste.

To me, sarqyt has always been a reflection of abundance and thoughtfulness. As a child, my excitement over sarqyt was not driven by hunger but by the joy of discovering tiny treasures chosen with care. These simple acts of giving, filled with shared happiness, remain among my most cherished memories—ones I now share with my siblings, nieces and nephews.

In earlier days, sarqyt was often an unorganized mix—a single bag might contain meat, bread, sweets, fruits, or even salad or cake. As children, we found humor in this assortment, joking about missing the odd combination of flavors when weddings became infrequent. This ‘all-in-one’ packaging was less about tradition and more about the host’s rush to distribute food quickly. Over time, however, I noticed a shift toward thoughtful presentation. I now separate items to ensure a more pleasant experience for recipients or for myself.

Nowadays, the most common scene at the end of weddings is servers distributing bags or containers. While bags are distributed to everyone, women often take the initiative to pack dishes from the table. They carefully wrap the leftovers, transforming them into tangible tokens of inclusion and unity for those waiting at home—or simply saving themselves time on cooking the next day.

While the practice may seem modest, its significance is profound. For example, receiving sarqyt from a wedding serves as a way to share in the happiness of the newlyweds, even if one couldn’t attend. Similarly, food from a funeral gathering becomes a gesture of collective mourning and support. These simple acts reinforce social bonds, ensuring that no one is left out of life’s pivotal moments.

However, not everyone views sarqyt positively. For instance, one may gladly take portions from a wedding as part of the tradition but would avoid taking away food from a funeral. This stems from the perception that taking food from a grieving house could bring sadness into one’s own home. Others see sarqyt as an outdated gesture or feel uncomfortable taking leftovers. Some might even question the host’s motivations, wondering why they should take leftovers when they can afford their own food. While not widespread, these perspectives reflect the evolving nature of cultural practices.

Regional variations in sarqyt highlight Kazakhstan’s diverse cultural tapestry. In southern regions, hosts encourage guests to take generous portions, viewing it as a sign of abundance. In western areas, a more restrained approach prevails. Despite these differences, the tradition remains a unifying thread, celebrating the Kazakh spirit of sharing.

In contemporary Kazakhstan, sarqyt has adapted to urban lifestyles without losing its essence. Smaller households and busier lifestyles mean hosts often appreciate guests taking leftovers, preventing food waste and extending the festive spirit. Plastic containers or even eco-friendly packaging often replace traditional cloth wrappings, but the sentiment remains unchanged. The practice has also found new relevance in promoting sustainability, encouraging mindful consumption and reducing food waste. By sharing leftovers rather than discarding them, sarqyt aligns with global movements toward environmental consciousness.

Sarqyt’s enduring relevance lies in its ability to evolve while preserving its core values. In a rapidly changing world, it reminds us of the timeless importance of community, kindness and remembrance. This simple yet profound tradition not only honors the past but also offers a model for nurturing human connections in the present.