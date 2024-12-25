Romanian Mentor Praises Kazakh Students’ Enthusiasm and Skills During Petrochemical Traineeship

ASTANA – Traian Stănică, a Romanian mentor and production manager at Rompetrol Rafinare, has commended Kazakh students for their exceptional preparation and eagerness to learn during the International Traineeship Program organized by the KazMunayGas (KMG) International group of companies, TengriNews reported on Dec. 25.

“They participated in debates, sought to better understand phenomena, approaches, and ways to solve various problems. When I became their mentor, I understood their way of thinking and communication and saw their thirst for knowledge, desire to learn, and achieve success in their chosen profession,” Stănică shared.

The program, a collaboration between KMG International and leading Kazakh universities, provides young oil and gas industry specialists with a month-long internship at one of the best refineries in Europe.

Over 80 Kazakh students have completed internships at the Petromidia refinery in Romania, operated by KMG International’s subsidiary, Rompetrol Rafinare.

The traineeship combines theoretical knowledge with hands-on experience, allowing participants to work with real installations and acquire practical skills. Each intern follows an individual plan under the guidance of a mentor, who helps them navigate the intricacies of the production process.

This initiative addresses Kazakhstan’s urgent need for skilled labor. Projections indicate a demand for 400,000 blue-collar workers over the next five years. Recognizing the importance of workforce development, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has declared 2025 the Year of Working Professions, emphasizing the role of well-trained specialists as industry progress engines.